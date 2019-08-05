Tekken 7 Reveals Two New Fighters With More to Come

During the Evo 2019 event this weekend, which is the largest fighting games tournament in the world, Bandai Namco revealed two new DLC fighters coming to Tekken 7 via its Season Pass 3, with more reveals to come. Say hello to Zafina and Leroy Smith!

Returning fighter Zafina and new original character Leroy Smith are set to join the game in the coming months. In addition to the new fighters, Tekken 7 will also receive a major update that adds new moves to existing characters. The roadmap laid out in the announcement video shows two unrevealed fighters as well as an unrevealed featured and stage, respectively. At this point, it’s unclear exactly who will be revealed as the two fighter slots, but neither of them are likely Snake.

TEKKEN 7 Season Pass 3 is happening! Zafina, the spiritual warrior, will return in Sept. along with a new character, Leroy Smith who will debut winter 2019. We’re also bringing a new update with new moves for ALL the characters. Step into the ring: https://t.co/ZkV6YGlqqt pic.twitter.com/MnBS1BI8Lp — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) August 5, 2019

“The first character of the Season Pass, returning combatant Zafina who will be making her first in-game appearance since TEKKEN 3D: Prime Edition, will be available from day one,” the press release revealed the Season 3 Pass states. “The second fighter, a brand-new character, Leroy Smith, will be setting foot on the King of Iron Fist Tournament stage for the very first time in Winter 2019. Additional characters will be revealed at a later date.”

Tekken 7 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Season Pass 3 is scheduled to go on sale in September. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Tekken 7 right here.