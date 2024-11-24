Tekken 8 Gets Its Biggest Discount of the Year

Tekken 8, one of 2024’s best video games, is cheaper than ever before thanks to various Black Friday deals. These deals come the way of Amazon, Best Buy, GameSpot, and Target, though Target only has this new deal available for the PS5 version of the game, unlike the others who have the deal for both the PS5 version of the game as well as the Xbox Series X|S version of the game.

Those interested in checking out the new Tekken game — which boasts a 90 on Metacritic, a score that makes it the 8th highest rated release of the year, tied with a couple other releases — can now do so with just $29.99. The game has never been this cheap before, digitally or physically, on any platform. Unfortunately, it is not this cheap on PlayStation Store or the Microsoft Store, which means this deal is limited to retail copies of the game.

How long this deal is going to be available for, we don’t know. None of the retailers provide this information, but it should be up until Black Friday, possibly through Cyber Monday as well. Of course, the deal is also dependent on stock, though retailers of this size usually have an abundance of stock.

“Completely redesigned character visuals,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Elaborate, highly-detailed models built from the ground and high-fidelity graphics break the limits of new-generation hardware by adding a new weight and atmosphere to Tekken‘s signature battles. Vivid environments and destructible stages combine to create an overwhelming sense of immersion, creating the ultimate play experience.”

“So much of Tekken 8 feels so welcoming that there are plenty of options for single-player battles, and if you spend enough time, it will eventually build the confidence to take it all online,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “But like other fighting games, it’s going to be necessary to grind your skills. The strength of all of these potential options will be put to the test long after release, but as of right now, Tekken 8 is the best Tekken has ever been.”