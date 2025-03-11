Tekken 8 Update Adds New Ghost Battle Feature

It’s been over a year since Tekken 8 released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Since its launch, Bandai Namco has continued to support its popular fighting game with plenty of new content like the upcoming Season 2 fighter Anna Williams. This also includes today’s update, which provides new fixes, balance adjustments, and even a new feature to its Tekken Fight Lounge.

Titled v1.13, the biggest addition to today’s Tekken 8 update is the new Ghost vs. Ghost feature. This allows players to have their Ghost play other Ghost players in the Tekken Fight Lounge. Players simply talk to a player in the lounge and select “Battle Ghosts” to begin a Ghost vs. Ghost match. There will be five Special Ghosts that will appear as part of the update that holds obtainable character panels for those who come out victorious. The Ghosts will be around until the next scheduled maintenance period on April 1st. Additionally, the Revival Costume for Heihachi was added to the Tekken Shop.

Here are the full patch notes for today’s Tekken 8 update:

Application Date and Time

[JST] From around 11:00 on Tuesday, March 11th, applied sequentially

[CET] From around 3:00 on Tuesday, March 11th, applied sequentially

[PDT] From around 19:00 on Monday, March 10th, applied sequentially

Maintenance Date and Time

[JST] Tuesday, March 11th, 10:30 – 15:00

[CET] Tuesday, March 11th, 2:30 – 7:00

[PDT] Monday, March 10th, 18:30 – 23:00

Note:

Please note that the date and time may change without prior notice.

All online content will be unavailable during maintenance.

Impact of the Update

The application of the update data will affect the following modes and features:

“DOWNLOADED REPLAYS” / “MY REPLAY & TIPS”

Replay data from before the update will no longer be playable.

“ONLINE REPLAY”

All replay data from before the update will be deleted.

The details of the update are as follows:

“TEKKEN SHOP”

“Heihachi Costume 01” Added

Revival Costume for Playable Character “Heihachi”

“TEKKEN SPECIAL DEAL” Available

Selected items available at special prices during the event period.

“TEKKEN FIGHT LOUNGE”

Added “Ghost vs. Ghost” Feature

What is a Ghost?: An AI-learned replica of the player that grows based on battle actions

Added a new feature allowing battles between the player’s Ghost and other players’ Ghosts in the Lounge

By talking to another player in the Lounge and selecting “Battle Ghosts,” players can initiate a match

Before the battle, players can choose one of the following three strategies, which alter the Ghost’s behavior even if using the same Ghost: AGGRESSIVE: A combat style focused on offense DEFENSIVE: A combat style focused on defense BALANCE: A combat style balancing offense and defense

The “Ghost vs. Ghost” feature will continue to receive updates according to the following schedule: March (v1.13): Implementation of the “Ghost vs. Ghost” feature May (v2.01): Addition of features such as Ghost data deletion and AI learning ON/OFF toggle Opening of “TEKKEN GHOST SHOWDOWN” within “TEKKEN FIGHT LOUNGE” “TEKKEN GHOST SHOWDOWN” will be available real-time battles between player-trained Ghosts June (v2.02): Implementation of a feature allowing players to give commands to AI Ghosts during “Ghost vs. Ghost” battles Implementation of a feature enabling AI Ghosts to learn and refine their behavior based on player evaluations during “Ghost vs. Ghost” battles



Five Special Ghosts Appearing with Obtainable Character Panels

Defeat Special Ghosts in battle to obtain one character panel per victory

Character panels feature five fan art designs collected from the “TEKKEN FANDOM Campaign”

Special Ghosts will appear in the lobby until just before maintenance for the next update scheduled on Tuesday, April 1st

In the next update, these Special Ghosts will be replaced with five new ones

Option to Hide Player Information Displayed on Avatars

Added a “Hide” option to the player information toggle, which can be switched by pressing [R3/Right Stick/N]

Player information can now be cycled in the following order: “TEKKEN 8” in-game player name ⇒ Platform account name ⇒ TEKKEN ID ⇒ (NEW) Hide ⇒ Player name



“PLAYABLE CHARACTERS”

Character Move Behavior Fixes and Balance Adjustments