Former Telltale Games Lead Writer Joins ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Studio

Mary Kenney, who was previously the lead writer at Telltale Games before its sudden closure earlier this year, has announced that she will be joining Insomniac Games, the studio most recently behind Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The news comes way of Kenney’s personal Twitter account and via the following tweet:

I am over-the-moon thrilled to tell y’all that I’m joining @insomniacgames in the New Year 😊🎮 — Mary Kenney (@maryknews) December 15, 2018

Kenney’s credits include Sunburned Games’ The Great Whale Road, Batman: The Enemy Within, and The Walking Dead: The Final Season. More specifically, Kenney served as the lead writer on The Walking Dead: The Final Season — Episode 2: Suffer the Children. On each additional episode she is simply credited as a writer.

Meanwhile, for Batman: The Enemy Within, Kenney provided writing for Episodes 1 and 3, The Enigma and Fractured Mask. For The Great Whale Road, Kenney was the main campaign writer for both The Danes and The Frisians campaigns, and provided writing for side quests in The Franks campaign.

I’ve never considered Insomniac Games the gold standard when it comes to writing and narrative in games. They’ve also seemed to excel in zany and thrilling gameplay. However, Marvel’s Spider-Man had one of the best narratives and some of the best writing in 2018, despite sometimes being held back by the source material. This coupled with it bringing on new talented writers has me excited to see what the studio will bring next. Are we seeing Insomniac Games evolve into a narrative first studio? Probably not. But I’m excited to see it adapting and growing.

As for what Insomniac Games has coming next, it hasn’t really revealed anything. Its VR game Stormland is due in 2019, but that’s all we know about the studio’s pipeline. There’s certainly much more — such as a follow-up to Marvel’s Spider-Man — but it hasn’t revealed anything at the moment of publishing this.