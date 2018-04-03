Telltale Games Sale On PlayStation Network, Including Batman, The Walking Dead and More

For years, Telltale Games has been cranking out some great story-based games, and now you’ve got an opportunity to clean house and pick up a bunch of them for cheap on PlayStation 3 and 4.

The publisher’s games are featured on PSN this week, where you can pick up complete series and seasons for a pretty good price. Whether you’re in the mood to discover the Batman: The Telltale Series or The Walking Dead in time for the final season debuting this year, there’s more than enough here to invest in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve broken down some of the best deals below, so get that PSN credit ready, because you’ll probably pick a lot of these up, Telltale fans. (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 prices listed below.)

The Walking Dead Collection: The Telltale Series (includes Season One, Season Two, A New Frontier, 400 Days and the Michonne mini-series)- $29.99

The Minecraft Story Mode Bundle (includes Season One and Season Two)- $17.49

The Telltale Batman Bundle (includes Season One and Season Two)- $22.49

The Telltale Mega Collection (includes pretty much every Telltale series for PlayStation 4, including The Wolf Among Us)- $77.99

Batman: The Enemy Within Season Pass- $14.99

Minecraft: Story Mode Season Two Season Pass- $12.49

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Season Pass- $9.99

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier Season Pass- $9.99

Batman: The Telltale Series Season Pass- $7.49

7 Days To Die- $14.99

Minecraft: Story Mode Adventure Pass- $2.99

Minecraft: Story Mode Season Pass Deluxe- $8.99

The Walking Dead: Michonne – A Telltale Miniseries- $5.99

Back To the Future: The Game – 30thAnniversary Edition- $5.99

Minecraft: Story Mode Season Pass- $5.99

Game of Thrones Season Pass- $5.99

Tales From the Borderlands Season Pass- $4.49

The Wolf Among Us: A Telltale Games Series- $6.24

The Walking Dead Season Two- $6.24 ($4.99 on PlayStation 3)

The Walking Dead: The First Complete Season- $6.24 ($4.99 on PlayStation 3 and PS Vita)

Poker Night 2 (PS3)- $1.99

Jurassic Park The Game: The Complete First Season (PS3)- $3.99

Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space: Full Season (PS3)- $3.99

Sam & Max: MAX Pack (PS3)- $5.99

Puzzle Agent (PS3)- $1.99

Back To the Future The Game: The Full Series (PS3)- $5.99

Strong Bad’s Cool Game For Attractive People (PS3)- $2.99

Tales of Monkey Island Bundle (PS3)- $3.99

Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse (PS3)- $3.99

The deals should be good through next Tuesday, April 10, so you’ve got some time to pick them up!