Telltale’s The Walking Dead: The Final Season For Nintendo Switch Gets a Release Date

By this time next week, we’ll be able to partake in the first chapter of the final adventure of Clementine in Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead. And while it’s great to see the game come to so many platforms, some Nintendo Switch owners were wondering when their turn would arrive. Well, the good news is that it’s not too far off at all!

The publisher recently took to Twitter to fully confirm that The Final Season of The Walking Dead would in fact be coming to Switch. We’ve kind of known off and on for a while now, but this serves as official confirmation. What’s more, it’ll release on August 14 — just a few days from now!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re happy to announce that The Walking Dead: The Final Season will be launching digitally on Nintendo Switch this Tuesday, August 14 in North America (later this month in Europe),” the team noted. You can see the tweet and the image that goes along with it below.

We’re happy to announce that The Walking Dead: The Final Season will be launching digitally on Nintendo Switch this Tuesday, August 14 in North America (later this month in Europe). pic.twitter.com/iNIUtObsWH — Telltale Games (@telltalegames) August 8, 2018

This continues to show the company’s support for the platform, and will hopefully mean we see other releases follow as well, such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

As for The Final Season, here’s a quick sum-up of the plotline and features, just in case you missed out:

Clementine, now a fierce and capable survivor, has reached the final chapter in her journey. After years on the road facing threats both living and dead, a secluded school might finally be her chance for a home. But protecting it will mean sacrifice. Clem must build a life and become a leader while still watching over AJ, an orphaned boy and the closest thing to family she has left. In this gripping and emotional final season, you will define your relationships, fight the undead, and determine how Clementine’s story ends.

Emotional, Gut-Wrenching Story – See Clementine’s journey through to the end. As she builds a new life, you will have to grapple with new types of choices and live with the consequences as AJ looks on, learning from your every move.

More Control, More Tension – A new over-the-shoulder camera system, greater freedom to explore detailed environments, and scenes of unscripted combat capture the fear of living in a world overrun by the undead. All this creates the most engaging The Walking Dead game yet.

Striking New Visual Style – The all-new Graphic Black art style rips the ink from the pages of the Eisner Award-winning comic book series and brings the world of The Walking Dead to life like never before.

The Walking Dead: The Final Season releases on August 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.