Pokemon’s Big New Rival Is Now Available

Temtem — the game many are calling Pokemon’s newest rival — is now available on Steam via Early Access, and it’s already racking up players and positive reviews. Available for $35, Temtem is Pokemon, but in the MMO format. As you can see, it wears its influence proudly on its sleeve, however, there’s many things that make it different from the core Pokemon games. That said, like Pokemon, in the world of Temtem, every kid dreams of becoming a Temtem tamer and trainer.

“Every kid dreams about becoming a Temtem tamer; exploring the six islands of the Airborne Archipelago, discovering new species, and making good friends along the way,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Now it’s your turn to embark on an epic adventure and make those dreams come true.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: the game is in development by a small team dubbed Crema, who you may know as the makers of Immortal Redneck. And while it’s only available for PC via Steam Early Access at the moment, it’s also coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch when the final version releases. Speaking of a release date, Crema hasn’t provided anything more specific than to “TBA.”

Below, you can read further about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Story Campaign: Journey across six vivid islands and embark on the adventure of becoming a Temtem tamer while fighting against the evil Clan Belsoto.

Online World: The days of traveling solo are over; in Temtem the world is a massively multiplayer one. Tamers from around the world can join and you will be able to see them around you, living the adventure with you and fighting to become the best Temtem tamer.

Co-Op Adventure: You will be able to join forces with a friend any time and work together towards your next goal. Catch new Temtem, complete a Route, or face off against a Temtem Leader; all while fighting alongside your friend in dual battles!

Housing: Buy your own house at Atoll Row and decorate it your way. Buy new furniture, color your walls and you’ll be ready to invite your friends over!

Customize: Customize your character to stand out from the crowd and get new cosmetics while you battle other tamers. Pick a silly hat, a comfy sweatshirt, some pants and you’re ready to go! Or maybe you prefer to wear a full-on cosplay of your favorite Temtem?

Competitive: Start by choosing 8 Temtem and the pick and ban phase will begin. Take turns with your rival to pick your Temtem and ban theirs. When all the decisions are made and the turns are ended, you will end up with a squad of 5 Temtem and the battle will begin.

Always Growing: New content is constantly being added to Temtem, new events, new missions, new cosmetics, new Temtem, and new ways to play!

Temtem early access is available now! 🌐 Massively multiplayer

📚 Fully-fledged story campaign

👥 Real co-op

💢 Rng-free and competitive focused battles

💃 Player customization

💼 Trading 🔹 Buy on Steam: https://t.co/Ka4mKvLzZf

🔸 Buy on Humble Store: https://t.co/zKw1NYtMlE pic.twitter.com/r41J6JO8Yo — Temtem (@PlayTemtem) January 21, 2020

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Meanwhile, be sure to follow the above Twitter account to keep up with the latest about the game.