Temtem Release Date Announced

Humble Games and Crema have announced that the Pokemon-style, MMO video game Temtem will officially launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 6th. While it has been available as an Early Access release in some form since early 2020, September's release will be the full one with digital and physical versions available. In addition to the release date, new features set to be added to Temtem at launch have also been detailed.

More specifically, Temtem's launch will see the addition of a Battle Pass with free and premium tracks as well as planned seasonal updates. It will also bring a new final endgame island to the Airborne Archipelago with new activities, shops, and areas to explore. The announcement also promises weekly quests that will be updated regularly following the game's launch. You can check out a new trailer for Temtem highlighting some of this for yourself embedded below:

In addition to the video game itself, a special Temtem Collector's Edition has also been revealed with a statue diorama of the game's starter Temtem, a Temcard replica set, pin set, patches, and a special box. While it does not include the video game, it's a nice set of physical goods for anyone that can't get enough of Temtem.

"Every kid dreams about becoming a Temtem tamer; exploring the six islands of the Airborne Archipelago, discovering new species, and making good friends along the way. Now it's your turn to embark on an epic adventure and make those dreams come true," the official description of Temtem reads in part. "Catch new Temtem on Omninesia's floating islands, battle other tamers on the sandy beaches of Deniz or trade with your friends in Tucma's ash-covered fields. Defeat the ever-annoying Clan Belsoto and end its plot to rule over the Archipelago, beat all eight Dojo Leaders, and become the ultimate Temtem tamer!"

As noted above, Temtem is officially set to exit Early Access and have its full release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 6th. It is available to pre-order now, both digital and physical versions, wherever such things are sold on the aforementioned platforms save for Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders for Temtem on Nintendo Switch are expected to be available soon. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Pokemon-style video game right here.

