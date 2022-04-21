TERA MMO Is Shutting Down

✖

The long-running MMO TERA that's been around for over 10 years now will soon be shut down, Gameforge announced this week. The last remaining publisher for the game said that its developer, Bluehole, has opted to end development on the game with Bluehole forced to follow suit by. An FAQ was provided this week alongside the announcement to guide players through the shutdown process with Gameforge and Bluehole also announcing a series of events that'll persist until the game comes to a close at the end of June.

TERA's end was announced on the game's socials with the Gameforge site now updated to include the aforementioned FAQ. People will be able to make accounts and purchase Tera Thalers up until May 31st, Gameforge said, at which point those features as well as TERA Club purchases will be deactivated. Come June 30th, the TERA servers will be taken offline.

"After careful deliberations, the developers of TERA (Bluehole) have unfortunately taken the difficult decision to end development of the game, as they feel that they are no longer able to provide the satisfying content that TERA players deserve," Gameforge said in the FAQ to echo the sentiment shared in the tweet below. "Instead they would like to focus their internal development efforts on other projects."

The Adventure Ends

Unfortunately, we come bearing bad news: TERA’s developers, have decided to cease work on TERA. As the last remaining publisher, it is with a heavy heart that we must respect Bluehole’s decision, and will also have to shut down the game.https://t.co/LFaJU1fhDk pic.twitter.com/HwjPO1s9le — TERA (@TERAonline) April 20, 2022

The rest of the FAQ dealt with the usual questions that come about whenever online games like this one are shut down. Refunds for purchases made won't be offered if you bought in-game currency, but if you're a TERA Club member who has a membership extending beyond June 30th, you can contact support for a partial refund. Given that the game's being shut down globally, there's naturally no way to migrate your account anywhere else, so short of some intrepid TERA players looking to set up a fan-made version that'll inevitably get taken down, these next few months will be the last ones spent playing TERA.

A silver lining to this is that the remaining months of TERA will be filled with different incentives to make playing more worthwhile even if the end is still coming in June. The chance of finding loot in dungeons has been tripled, for example, with other changes found here.