Terminator: Resistance Reveals First Look at Its Gameplay

Our first look at Terminator: Resistance gameplay has been revealed, courtesy of PlayStation Access. In fact, not only do we have our first look at the gameplay of the officially licensed Terminator game, but we have 30 minutes of raw gameplay footage, which unfortunately isn’t of the highest quality due to being captured from a stream, but hey, beggars can’t be choosers.

For those that don’t know: Terminator: Resistance is a first-person shooter set during the Future War scenario that was glimpsed at in the James Cameron films. The story of the title — which is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC — takes place in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, roughly 30 years after Judgement Day. The game notably stars a new hero to the universe, Jacob Rivers, a solider in the Resistance led by Jon Connor. That said, despite being a lowly private, Rivers finds himself targeted as the latest threat to Skynet, marking him for termination.

“Skynet may be destined to lose the war, but at what cost to Jacob? Experience the events leading up to the decisive final battle for the fate of mankind in the war against the machines,” adds an official description.

As you can see in the video below, the game is clearly budget, but it also doesn’t look that bad all things considered.

Terminator: Resistance is set to release on November 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but only in Europe. In North America, the game won’t release until December 3. Below, you can read more about the title, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: