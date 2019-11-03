The upcoming video game Terminator: Resistance has been delayed just weeks before it was set to launch. While not directly tied to the recent movie release, Terminator: Dark Fate, Resistance certainly seems like it was created with the intent to capitalize on the fact that the franchise is back in the spotlight again. Given that, it’s unfortunate that the game has been delayed from its initial North American release date, as the further it strays from the release of Dark Fate, the less impact it is likely to have.

More specifically, Terminator: Resistance has been delayed to December 10th in North America. It would appear that the November 15th release date in Europe has been maintained, so it’s unclear exactly why the game has been delayed on this continent. As if in apology, the publisher, Reef Entertainment, has release a couple new gameplay trailers showing the game off in glorious 4K.

(1/2) Get hyped! We have two new Terminator: Resistance videos to share with you all today! Check out our new 4K Combat Gameplay trailer: https://t.co/WiVI02jmxO#Terminator #TerminatorResistance pic.twitter.com/Qy00GP5OwY — Reef Entertainment (@Reef_Games) November 1, 2019

Here’s how publisher Reef Entertainment and developer Teyon describe Terminator: Resistance on the game’s official website:

“Terminator: Resistance is an officially licensed, first-person shooter set during the ‘Future War’ scenario that was only glimpsed at in the iconic films from James Cameron, ‘THE TERMINATOR’ and ‘T2: JUDGMENT DAY’.

“This story takes place in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, nearly 30 years after Judgement Day, and stars a brand new hero in the Terminator universe, Jacob Rivers, a soldier in the Resistance led by John Connor. Despite the fact that Jacob is just a lowly private, he’ll soon discover that he’s been specifically targeted by the latest threat from Skynet and marked for termination!

“Skynet may be destined to lose the war, but at what cost to Jacob? Experience the events leading up to the decisive final battle for the fate of mankind in the war against the machines!”

Terminator: Resistance is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 15th in Europe, and December 10th in North America. This North American release date is one week after the initially announced release date on December 3rd, and there appears to be no direct reason given for the delay. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Terminator game right here.