Terraforming Mars Gets a Dice Game

A dice game version of Terraforming Mars has launched on Kickstarter. Stronghold Games launched the crowdfunding campaign for a new spin-off of its popular and award-winning game Terraforming Mars last week, raising $245,000 in just 5 days. The goals of Terraforming Mars: The Dice Game remain the same, with players attempting to score victory points while transforming Mars into a habitable planet. However, resources are generated by rolling dice, which are then used to play cards or place tiles on the board. Some cards have immediate effects, while others produce resources or other beneficial effects on every turn. Each player also controls a different corporation, which has their own unique abilities. Notably, Terraforming Mars: The Dice Game is not a "roll and write" style game, although the random resources via dice-rolling is similar to the ever-growing game genre.

Originally released in 2016, Terraforming Mars is one of the top-rated board games of all time on BoardGameGeek. It's a complex but competitive game where players have to choose wisely as to what projects they want to spend their resources on. A number of expansions were also released, adding new planets like Venus to the game as well as new mechanics and game systems.

As of press time, the Kickstarter for Terraforming Mars has raised over $245,000. Backers of the campaign will receive a copy of the game with a $35 pledge with an expected fulfillment date of July 2023. The Kickstarter will run through October 13th and can be viewed here.

