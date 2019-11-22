The Internet Thinks Tesla’s Cybertruck Belongs on the PS1 or N64

Tesla revealed its newest product this week by announcing the Cybertruck, a vehicle that it says has “better utility than a truck with more performance than a sports car.” People have had a lot to say about the truck since its reveal with many of the comments focusing on its edgy, cyberpunk, Blade Runner-style appearance that certainly looks like it could be a car from the future. Judging from some reactions online though, it also looks like it could’ve come from the past as a vehicle you’d find on a PlayStation 1 or Nintendo 64 game.

Elon Musk unveiled the Cybertruck during a big reveal event on Thursday with the CEO of Tesla bringing it on stage to show off its features. The site for the Cybertruck is now live and the vehicle is even able to be purchased now for only $100 down. The vehicle starts at $40,000 and has several upgrade options including one that makes it a self-driving vehicle.

Musk shared a preview of the car’s appearance on Twitter which can be seen below if you missed the initial reveal.

Nobody *expects* the Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/khhYNFaVKs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2019

Whether they’re planning on actually buying one of Tesla’s Cybertrucks after production nears in late 2021, people have had plenty of comments about the vehicle. The PS1 and N64 frequently came up in these commentaries, and you can see the best of some of those comparisons below while you customize your Cybertruck.

Looks Like a PS1 Game

Weirdly, I rather like the new Tesla truck. Looks like it belongs in a PS1 game though… pic.twitter.com/imfhI9MywA — Read it, Daddy! (@Readitdaddy) November 22, 2019

Tesla, PS1 Edition

Early PS1 Game

With the look of an early PS1 game, and radical 1990s name to match, the Tesla #Cybertruck will be the perfect thing to drive down the Information Superhighway. 😆 pic.twitter.com/ONFyWvwiRm — Steve Lovelace (@StevenJLovelace) November 22, 2019

When You Want That PS1 Look

Car dealer: So what you looking for?



Me: Gimme that Driver 2 PS1 feel you feel me?



Car dealer: Say no more



*introduces me to the Tesla Cybertruck* pic.twitter.com/485JsRR19x — campcat (@cxmpcat) November 22, 2019

PS1 Hagrid

Tesla Truck is PS1 Hagrid pic.twitter.com/sAMXeqt0hN — Thomas Vidas (@ThomasVidas) November 22, 2019

Need That N64 Pack

I really want the Tesla #cybertruck but I gotta buy the N64 expansion pack first.



Hah! That’s an old man joke, goodnight everbody. pic.twitter.com/LuQv4hxBc2 — N🎅🏾ël (@NoelWigginsFilm) November 22, 2019

N64 Graphics

This Tesla got N64 graphics pic.twitter.com/2BnBB7AA6f — Taino 🇩🇴 (@TainoUchiha) November 22, 2019

N64 In the Real World

So @elonmusk says the Tesla #Cybertruck looks like a blade runner design, I say it looks like an N64 model escaped into the real world pic.twitter.com/jXHDScSsvS — Nick V (@NickAVV) November 22, 2019

N64 Lambo

Bond’s N64 Ride