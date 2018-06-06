Tetlltale’s ‘The Walking Dead’ The Final Season Premieres This August, New Trailer

Brace yourselves, Telltale The Walking Dead fans because it’s time to say goodbye to our brave Clementine and the rest of this tumultuous adventure. The final countdown begins as the Final Season gets its premier date for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Don’t worry Nintendo Switch fans, it’s coming to you as well – just at a later time.

According to Telltale:

“Clementine, now a fierce and capable survivor, has reached the final chapter in her journey. After years on the road facing threats both living and dead, a secluded school might finally be her chance for a home. But protecting it will mean sacrifice. Clem must build a life and become a leader while still watching over AJ, an orphaned boy and the closest thing to family she has left. In this gripping, emotional final season, you will define your relationships, fight the undead, and determine how Clementine’s story ends.”

Emotional, Gut-Wrenching Story – See Clementine’s journey through to the end. As she builds a new life, you will have to grapple with new types of choices and live with the consequences as AJ looks on, learning from your every move.

More Control, More Tension – A new over-the-shoulder camera system, greater freedom to explore detailed environments, and scenes with unscripted combat capture the fear of living in a world overrun by the undead and create the most engaging The Walking Dead game yet.

Striking New Visual Style – The all-new Graphic Black art style rips the ink from the pages of the Eisner Award-winning comic book series and brings the world of The Walking Dead to life like never before. Supports 4K resolution and high dynamic range on compatible devices.

Pre-orders will kick off on June 8th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC for $19.99. The Final Season will be episodic, as usual, with each entry coming available in intervals. “Players who pre-order on PS4 and Xbox One will also receive immediate access to The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Collection, which gathers all 19 existing episodes of the award-winning series into a single package.”

For PC players, those that pre-order on Steam, GOG, Humble Bundle, or GamersGate will receive an additional 10% off of the full retail price, but you’ll want to make sure that pre-order is in before August 14th – which is win the final chapter releases.



No word yet on the Nintendo Switch date, but it will be soon after.