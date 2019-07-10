Tetris 99 to Release Physical Copies, Includes DLC

It was recently revealed that Tetris’ battle royale version was officially getting an offline mode in the form of DLC later this year. In addition to this, it would appear that Tetris 99 will also be getting a physical release, which is rather interesting considering the fact that it is a free game that can be downloaded from the Nintendo eShop. However, it won’t be just the game itself that buyers will be receiving as it will also be coming with the title’s DLC as well as a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, which makes it not too bad of a deal for those looking to extend their subscription and get a little extra out of it.

It was revealed last month that the game was receiving the same physical treatment in Japan, but now it has also been announced that the same package is making its way west a bit to Europe. It includes the base Tetris 99 game, all of the content that has been released and is to come for the Big Block DLC, and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Later this year, two offline local multiplayer modes will be added to #TETRIS99‘s Big Block DLC. Up to eight friends can battle together in Local Arena, while two players can share Joy-Con controllers in 2P Share Battle! @tetris_official See DLC info: https://t.co/94kn9sRela — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 9, 2019

In case you are unaware of what the Big Block DLC includes:

“New offline modes have landed in TETRIS 99, available as paid DLC! If you don’t have a Nintendo Switch Online membership and would like to play TETRIS 99 offline, you can do so by purchasing the Big Block DLC!”

CPU Battle: Battle against 98 bots. Defeat the machines!

Marathon: Go for the most lines and the highest score!

“Additional offline local multiplayer modes will also arrive later this year as part of the Big Block DLC”

Local Arena: Get up to eight friends together for a local battle!

2P Share Battle: Share Joy-Con controllers for a two-player game!

Tetris 99 is currently available for free to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, but will be arriving in physical form on September 20th in Europe. A North American version has not been revealed yet, but one can only imagine it will be in the near future.

