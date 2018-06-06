Tetris Effect Launches This Fall for PS4, PS VR

A colourful new take on a classic game, Tetris Effect looks to reinvent the beloved Tetris title that was the foundation for many of our childhoods. Sony revealed the newest game today as part of their “countdown to E3” and though at first the game won’t liken to that of some of the AAA announcement on the way, the ability to play a puzzle game like this in VR is absolutely nuts!

According to Enhance Games:

“Named after a real-world phenomenon where players’ brains are so engrossed that images of the iconic falling Tetrimino blocks (i.e. the Tetris playing pieces) linger in their vision, thoughts, and even dreams, Tetris Effect amplifies this magical feeling of total immersion by surrounding you with fantastic, fully three-dimensional worlds that react and evolve based on how you play. Music, backgrounds, sounds, special effects—everything, down to the Tetris pieces themselves, pulse, dance, shimmer, and explode in perfect sync with how you’re playing.”

Includes the all-new “Zone” mechanic, where players can stop time (and Tetriminos falling) by entering “the Zone” and either get out of a sticky situation that could otherwise lead to “Game Over,” or rack up extra line clears for bonus rewards.

Over 30 different stages, each with its own music, sound effects, graphical style and background that all evolve and change as you play through them.

Fully playable on either a standard display (up to 4K and 60fps on a PS4™Pro), or optionally in mind-blowing 3D on PS VR.

Fan-favorite modes like Marathon, Sprint, and Ultra, with more all-new modes and other features to be revealed before launch.

A player grading and leveling system as well as variable difficulty to encourage and reward replayability.

The trailer at the top of the article is beyond thrilling, with a mesmerizing quality that just honestly begs to be played. For those that loved titles such as Rez and Lumines, this is going to be one game that is worth the pick up and one that is meant to be experienced through and through.

Tetris Effect doesn’t have an official release date at this time, but it is currently slated to launch sometime this Fall. What do you think about Tetris Effect? Are you interested in trying out the immersive take on a classic? Sound off with your thoughts on the latest reveal in the comment section below and tell us what else you think E3 has in store this year!