The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reveals New Map Variant

A new map variant has been revealed for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and the best thing is, it will be out on Tuesday, July 23rd! The map variant in question is The Mill – Night, making for a darker, more menacing take on the current stage. As with all stages, this will be free to all users, so players that don’t want to spend anything extra can enjoy this variant alongside everyone else. It will be interesting to see how players feel about this new map variant once they’ve gotten a chance to test it out, but so far, fans seem pretty happy about the announcement. Night maps add an extra layer of difficulty, while also ramping up the tension.

An image of The Mill – Night variant can be found below.

Night maps are best approached when players have the appropriate attire, so players that have unlocked the level 99 Blackout cosmetics might want to put them on so they can better blend in with their surroundings. Following today’s announcement, the game’s official X/Twitter account revealed that the developers are working to add blackout cosmetics for more recent characters that don’t have them, such as Virginia, Hands, and Maria. However, the company reiterated that Leatherface will not be getting a Blackout cosmetic. Leatherface’s chainsaw was given the Oil Slick cosmetic, but Gun Media wants the character’s new looks reserved for wholly new options built from the ground up, like Nicotero Leatherface. The developers don’t want to mess too much with Leatherface as they consider him “the figurehead and the face of the franchise.”

The standard version of The Mill was added to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre back in March, alongside Virginia. It should be noted that The Mill – Night is the only piece of new content that will be released tomorrow. However, on the plus side, players won’t even have to download an update, as it will simply be enabled sometime in the morning. Hopefully this means we’ll also see a night variant for Slaughterhouse at some point in the future, but nothing has been confirmed just yet.

