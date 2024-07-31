Texas Chain Saw Massacre Update Adding Museum Mode and More, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is dropping on August 1st, and Gun Media has offered full patch notes ahead of its release. Following the July update centered on Grandpa, the game’s developers continue to make major changes to the character. The goal of that update was to get family players to make Grandpa more of a priority, and it seems this one will attempt to do the same. There are a whole bunch of changes being made to the character’s perks, including some being unlocked at earlier levels, and others being more powerful than before.

In addition to these changes, players can look forward to the game’s new Museum Mode. From the description, it sounds like Museum Mode will be very similar to the Virtual Cabin from Gun Media’s Friday the 13th: The Game. Players will be able to freely explore the Slaughter Family House, where they’ll find puzzles and lore connected to the series. Friday the 13th had the benefit of being able to pull from various films in the series, but The Texas Chain Saw Massacre can only reference the first movie, as well as original content created for the game. As such, it’s hard to say how much depth there will be to this mode, but it could be a fun distraction for players that are looking to take a break from the main game. Following the update’s release, Museum Mode will be accessible from the main menu.

Full patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below:

Museum Mode:

Freely explore the mad and macabre of the iconic Family House. Along the way you’ll discover puzzles and facts pulled from the history of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. But will you survive and what will be left of you?

Players will find Museum Mode listed in the Main Menu in game

Changed: ‘Suffocating Grip’ Grandpa Perk Level

The Grandpa Perk ‘Suffocating Grip’ will now activate at Level 1

‘Suffocating Grip’ was previously a Level 2 Grandpa Perk

Changed: ‘Nobody Escapes Hell’ Grandpa Perk Level

The Grandpa Perk ‘Nobody Escapes Hell’ will now activate at Level 2

‘Nobody Escapes Hell’ was previously a Level 3 Grandpa Perk

Tuned: ‘Brute Strength’ Grandpa Perk

We have tuned the Grandpa Perk ‘Brute Strength’ accordingly

We have slightly increased the melee damage Brute Strength applies



‘Brute Strength’ is a Level 2 Grandpa Perk

Tuned: ‘Swinging For The Fences’ Grandpa Perk

We have tuned the Grandpa Perk ‘Swinging For The Fences’ accordingly ○ Reduces stamina consumption on melee attacks by 25% ○ Previously, ‘Swinging For The Fences’ reduced stamina consumption on melee attacks by 20%

Tuned: ‘Suffocating Grip’ Grandpa Perk

We have tuned the Grandpa Perk ‘Suffocating Grip’ accordingly ○ The Close Encounter minigame is easier by 25% ○ Previously, ‘Suffocating Grip’ made the Close Encounter minigame easier by 20% ○ Note: ‘Suffocating Grip’ applies to all Family members when perk is equipped

Tuned: ‘Exterior Alarms’ Grandpa Perk

We have tuned the Grandpa Perk ‘Exterior Alarms’ accordingly ○ When active, all critical doors and gates are highlighted for 10 seconds if opened ○ Previously, ‘Exterior Alarms’ highlighted all opened critical doors and gates for 5 seconds

Tuned: ‘Nobody Escapes Hell’ Grandpa Perk

We have tuned the Grandpa Perk ‘Nobody Escapes Hell’ accordingly ○ The minigame for locked doors is 50% more difficult for all Victims ○ Previously, the minigame for locked doors was 40% more difficult for all Victims

Tuned: ‘Excited Grandpa’ Grandpa Perk

We have tuned the Grandpa Perk ‘Excited Grandpa’ accordingly ○ The delay between Grandpa’s Sonar ability is reduced by 25% at Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5 ○ Previously, the delay between Grandpa’s Sonar ability was reduced by 20% at Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5

Tuned: ‘Don’t Have All Day’ Grandpa Perk

We have tuned the Grandpa Perk ‘Don’t Have All Day’ accordingly ○ Stamina drain while sprinting is decreased by 25% ○ Previously, stamina drain while sprinting was decreased by 20%

Fixed: Victims’ inventory and Hands’ traps

We have fixed an issue where Victim players who disarmed an electric trap on Fusebox, Generator, or the Valve Pressure Pipe would see a Hands trap appear in their inventory

Electric Traps will no longer be able to appear in a Victim player’s inventory

Fixed: Texture of Wells on The Mill

We have fixed an issue where a black texture was present inside one of the wells on The Mill map when viewing from the basement – This well is located in Dig Room Storage

Fixed: Lighting on The Mill

We fixed an issue where the lighting in the Fields area resulted in unnatural and muddy looking lights on characters

We fixed a lighting issue on The Mill – Night where the red light on the Ground Floor was reflecting off props incorrectly

How do you feel about these changes to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre? Are you excited to check out the new Museum Mode?