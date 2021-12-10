Texas Chain Saw Massacre: Kane Hodder Reprising Leatherface for New Game

Recent weeks have been good for Texas Chain Saw Massacre fans, as we received our first trailer for the upcoming sequel that is coming to Netflix, as well as earlier this week seeing the first trailer for an all-new video game inspired by the original 1974 film debuting. The good news keeps coming, as Fangoria has confirmed today that iconic stuntman Kane Hodder, who performed scenes as Leatherface in 1990’s Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III, performed the motion-capture elements of the notorious killer once again for the new game from Gun Interactive. The new game does not currently have a release date.

The game is described, “Gun Interactive, creators of Friday the 13th: The Game, and Sumo Nottingham are excited to announce The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, an authentic gaming experience based on the groundbreaking 1974 film,” with the studio also noting that it is “an asymmetrical multiplayer horror experience for PC and ninth-generation gaming consoles.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

This isn’t the first time Hodder has helped embody an iconic slasher in a video game, as he performed the motion-capture performance for various versions of Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th: The Game, having previously played the killer in four different films. Much like that game and its various iterations of Jason, this upcoming game won’t solely feature Leatherface as the main antagonist.

“It was quickly apparent that we would need additional family members in order to create the type of team-based multiplayer experience we were after,” Ronnie Hobbs, Creative Director, Gun Interactive said in a statement. “As interesting as The Cook, Hitchhiker, and Leatherface are, three killers simply wouldn’t be enough to sustain the game for long periods of time. We needed more. Luckily, Kim Henkel came through again to help us solve this issue. Kim had several ideas for additional characters that never made it into the 1974 film, but ultimately he allowed us to create new Slaughter family members on our own. This level of trust meant the world to me. I knew each new family member had to be unique and memorable, while at the same time looking like they belonged. To put it simply, they needed to stand out, but not in a negative way.”

He added, “While I can’t discuss specific character details, I can say a considerable amount of time and work went into crafting each of the new killers. Each one took well over a year from start to finish, and it’s an aspect of the game that myself and the team is quite proud of.”

Stay tuned for details on the release of the new game based on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Are you excited that Hodder is involved in the project? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!