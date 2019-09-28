Tfue Reveals When He’s Returning to Twitch and YouTube

Turner “Tfue” Tenney — a popular Twitch streamer and Fortnite player — has revealed when he’s returning to Twitch and YouTube. As you may know, earlier this month the popular streamer took a hiatus from streaming and creating content, citing needing a break from the negativity and general unhappiness as the reasons behind needing said break. If you’ve never heard of TFue, well, all you need to know is he’s very popular. He boasts over 7 million Twitch followers and over 2 million Twitter followers. In other words, he’s got a lot of fans, many of which have been dying to know when he was planning on returning to the world of Twitch and streaming.

That all said, yesterday Tfue took to Twitter to reveal his return date to YouTube and Twitch. And for the reveal, he shot a special video which, literally, features him jumping off a bridge, flipping into water. As for the date, Tfue claims he will back to his usual flow on October 1. In other words, he will be back to streaming next week.

Returning to Twitch and Youtube October 1st 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/qbda6OMLrr — Tfue (@TTfue) September 26, 2019

In 2018, Tfue rose to stardom for his Fortnite streaming. Not only is he a entertaining streamer for many, but he’s a pro-level Fortnite player. That said, while his popularity grew in 2019, the streamer also ran into serious drama. More specifically, he had a massive fallout with FaZe Clan, one of the biggest players in esports, and who he used to be contracted to. Not only was this fallout full of drama and dragged out in the public over social media, but there’s legal action involved. In other words, it’s safe to assume this played a role in Tfue’s need for a break.

Anyway, as you would expect, Tfue’s fans and peers were quick to get behind the streamer in anticipation of his imminent return:

