In 2021, there were no shortage of video games to enjoy in groups. In a year where it was difficult for people to gather, multiplayer games helped us bridge the distance, even when we couldn’t be together physically. Titles like Call of Duty: Vanguard, Chivalry 2, and Valheim all helped in that regard. It Takes Two was another notable example, as the Josef Fares directed game gave players a multiplayer adventure far different from anything else on the market. However, there was one game that edged out the rest of this year’s offerings. And the winner of the 2021 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Multiplayer Game is…

Halo Infinite!

The Halo franchise has been a staple of Xbox platforms since the very beginning. Halo: Combat Evolved launched alongside the original Xbox back in November 2001, and the title quickly proved a system seller. Halo Infinite was similarly intended to launch alongside the Xbox Series X|S, but the game was pushed back following negative feedback. Halo Infinite was supposed to launch on December 8th, but developer 343 Industries surprised fans by releasing the game’s multiplayer segment on November 15th, the 20th anniversary of the first Halo. Even better, the game was offered for free.

Immediately following Halo Infinite‘s release, the game saw massive interest online. By offering the multiplayer free-to-play, and with it playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, longtime fans and newcomers alike had no excuse not to give it a try. Some pundits felt that Halo Infinite didn’t do enough to differentiate itself from past entries in the series, but for many fans, it felt like an evolution of the best elements of the series.

While Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer was a big success in 2021, it seems like a safe bet there will be plenty more to enjoy throughout 2022; 343 Industries has already confirmed that it will be adding more content throughout next year. One element that was not ready for Halo Infinite‘s launch is campaign co-op, but that feature will be added sometime in 2022. Campaign co-op will only be available through the paid version of Halo Infinite, but it should give Halo fans yet another way to enjoy the game together.

Halo Infinite had a lot of obstacles to overcome before its release. Perception surrounding the game was quite negative leading up to launch, and many fans felt that it might need another delay. However, the game’s successful launch proved to be one of the year’s best surprises. It remains to be seen whether Halo Infinite can continue that momentum, but there’s no doubt it deserves the award for 2021’s Best Multiplayer Game!

Congrats to the team behind Halo Infinite on their Golden Issue Awards win!

