Dark Horse’s The Art of Cuphead Exclusive Preview Details Cuphead’s Design and More

Of all the accolades and praise that Studio MDHR’s popular video game Cuphead has received since its initial release, one of the most common is for its distinctive art style and animation. Thankfully, for those folks that might want to dive deep into how the game’s art came together, Dark Horse Books and Studio MDHR are set to put out an art book, The Art of Cuphead, in the coming months, and Dark Horse Books has provided ComicBook.com with a couple of exclusive preview pages from the book.

More specifically, the preview pages cover the development of the eponymous Cuphead in detail as well as the design, from concept to final product, of Elder Kettle’s home. “Relentlessly optimistic, Cuphead’s confidence and drive for adventure can lead him to appear devious, or get him into trouble,” the first page reads in part, “but at his core, we always saw him as a kindhearted character who wants to do good–just one who has the tendency to leap before he looks!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out two exclusive spreads from the art book, shared with ComicBook.com by Dark Horse, below:

What do you think about what we’ve seen of The Art of Cuphead so far? Are you excited to pick up the book? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here’s how Dark Horse Books describes The Art of Cuphead on its official product page:

“Get transported back to the golden age of 1930s animation with an art book celebrating the acclaimed run & gun platformer Cuphead! Each page of this curated collection of artwork is designed to capture the vintage look and feel of the Thirties. Take a gander at the game’s traditional hand-drawn, frame-by-frame animation. Peek at the early concepts, production work, and early ideas that went into the making of Cuphead’s characters, bosses, stages, and more! And relive the most cherished and challenging moments of Cuphead and Mugman’s adventure to reclaim their souls from the Devil! Guided by personal insights from game directors Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, take a trip through the Inkwell Isles and discover a new appreciation for Cuphead‘s animation style and challenging retro gameplay.”

Dark Horse Books is officially set to released The Art of Cuphead on March 18th. You can pre-order the standard edition or the limited edition of the hardcover art book over on Amazon for $27.99 or $69.99, respectively. Cuphead, the video game, is currently available on Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.