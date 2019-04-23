Dark Horse Reveals ‘The Art of Gears 5’

Dark Horse and The Coalition have teamed up once again to release a new art book, this time for for Microsoft’s upcoming Gears 5 game. Called The Art of Gears 5, the new book that’ll release later this year takes an in-depth look at the next Gears of War game and will focus on the development of the many characters, creatures, and weapons that fill the game. Dark Horse revealed the new art book on Tuesday and called the art collection “the most in-depth look at Gears of War art to date.”

Gears of War fans may recall that one of Dark Horse’s last Gears projects was The Art of Gears of War 4 which released alongside Gears of War 4. If that art book is any indication of what’s to come, The Art of Gears 5 is one those same fans will want to keep an eye on. Dark Horse shared a first look at the book’s cover art with ComicBook that features the familiar yet still different Crimson Omen logo for Gears 5 that’s blue now instead of the blood-red color it usually has in Gears of War games.

A preview of the book’s contents and how it tells the story of Gears 5 was also shared to give insight into the artwork The Art of Gears 5 will feature.

“In Gears 5, the world is crumbling. The Swarm has corrupted the Coalition’s robot army and is descending upon human cities,” Dark Horse said about the story of Gears 5. “With danger closing in, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger– herself. The Art of Gears 5 examines in careful detail this bold new chapter in the Gears of War series, chronicling the development of the action-packed game with art that spans from early concepts to polished renders.”

The Art of Gears 5 is scheduled to release later this year alongside Gears 5, Dark Horse said, though the game itself does not yet have a release date. Dark Horse’s new book will be available to pre-order before then through retailers such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble as well as through local comic shops.

