Three of the Best Games of 2019 Are on Sale for $40 or Less

It’s officially crunch time for Christmas shopping, but there are last-minute deals happening on three of the most popular games of 2019 that can still be had if you act on them quickly. The lineup includes Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Death Stranding, and The Outer Worlds – all of which are sitting at all-time low prices at the time of writing. Here’s the breakdown:

The Outer Worlds – $35 on PS4 and Xbox One with free fast shipping (Our Review: 5 out of 5): The Outer Worlds is a new single-player first-person sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division. Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.

Death Stranding – $35 on PS4 with free fast shipping (Our Review: 5 out of 5): From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes an all-new, genre-defying experience for the PlayStation®4. Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and humanity on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged continent and save mankind from impending annihilation. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? An unprecedented gameplay experience holds these answers and more. Starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Lindsay Wagner.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – $39.99 on PS4 and Xbox One with free fast shipping (Our Review: 4 out of 5): A galaxy-spanning adventure awaits in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, a new 3rd person action-adventure title from Respawn Entertainment. This narratively-driven single player game puts you in the role of a Jedi Padawan who narrowly escaped the purge of Order 66 following the events of Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith. On a quest to rebuild the Jedi Order, you must pick up the pieces of your shattered past to complete your training, develop new powerful Force abilities, and master the art of the iconic lightsaber – all while staying one step ahead of the Empire and its deadly Inquisitors. While mastering your abilities, players will engage in cinematically-charged lightsaber and Force combat designed to deliver the kind of intense Star Wars lightsaber battles as seen in the films.

