The Biggest Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Deal of the Year is Back

If you ordered one of the big Nintendo Switch bundles this holiday season, you might want to consider grabbing Nintendo’s Pro Controller as well. It’s the best way to play games on the Nintendo Switch. In fact, it’s one of the best controllers on the market. Some might even go so far as to say that it is among the best controllers ever made.

That’s because the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has everything – excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours). That would explain the standard $69.99 price tag. However, you can get it right now for $55.54 at Amazon while the sale/supplies last. The same deal is available via Walmart, where you might have the luxury of ordering it online for pick up in your local store as early as today. This deal is even cheaper than the price tag of $59.99 that we saw around Black Friday, so take advantage of it while you can.

Now if you’re fully immersed in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and insist on using the traditional GameCube controller (or third party options from HORI and PDP), you might want to consider picking up the the 8Bitdo Wireless Adapter. It allows you to use wired GameCube and NES/SNES Classic Edition controllers (and more) without being tethered to the Switch itself. The controller of your choice plugs directly into the adapter, which connects wirelessly to the Switch. In other words, it’s a great way to give gamers some breathing room while playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with a proper controller.

You can grab the 8Bitdo Wireless Adapter on Amazon right now (backorder) for $19.99 while supplies last. Unfortunately, if you need an option for more than one player, you’ll need to stick with Nintendo’s wired GameCube adapter.

The official list of features for the 8Bitdo Wireless Adapter can be found below.

Play your Switch with your original wired controllers like Gamecube, NES, SNES, SFC Classic Edition and Wii Classic.

GBros. connects your original wired Gamecube controller to your Switch just like a Wiimote. It even has built in home and screenshot buttons.

GBros. has a built in toggle that allows you to connect to your Switch and X-input capable software on Windows.

Requires two AA batteries for 30 hours of gameplay time (not included, sold separately)

Includes: GBros. Adapter, Cable band, USB Cable and manual

