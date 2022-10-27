The Callisto Protocol Director Already Wants to Make a Sequel

The year is quickly coming to an end, but there are still a handful of major games set to release, including The Callisto Protocol. The game isn't set to release until December, but it seems director Glen Schofield is already thinking about the future. In a new interview with Inverse, Schofield revealed that he wants to make a sequel to The Callisto Protocol. Schofield teased that he has plenty of ideas for a follow-up game, but did not go into any specific details about where he might take the horror franchise in the future.

"I want to make a sequel," Schofield told Inverse. "This is a complete game, but there's a lot of ideas, cool ideas, we want to do next. I always want to keep making the next big thing. Even after I finish a game, I'm already thinking what's next."

Of course, it remains to be seen whether there will be demand for a follow-up game! Previews for The Callisto Protocol seem to be promising so far, but many fans will likely wait to see if Schofield and Striking Distance Studios can manage to stick the landing. Schofield is the creator and executive producer of the original Dead Space, and The Callisto Protocol clearly seems like a spiritual successor to the series. Dead Space has a passionate fanbase, and it's likely that a lot of fans are eager to see if The Callisto Protocol can live-up to that game's legacy.

The Callisto Protocol's outer space setting could provide plenty of fodder for future games! Striking Distance Studios could add plenty of different planets and locations to explore, as well as new creatures to encounter. Since Schofield is currently keeping tight-lipped about his plans, fans will just have to wait and see how the first game turns out. Luckily, they won't have to wait much longer as The Callisto Protocol is set to release December 2nd on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to The Callisto Protocol? Do you plan on checking out the game this year? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!