The Callisto Protocol to Get Full Year of DLC

The Callisto Protocol looks like it will be a game that keeps players coming back thanks to DLC. It's pretty rare for a game to just come and go without some kind of DLC these days. Games are expensive and people want as much bang for their buck as possible and developers want to find ways to ensure they can continue to monetize a game. This is a big part of why season passes, cosmetic DLCs, and other add-ons are so frequent with new games these days. However, a game like The Callisto Protocol which is a linear horror game set in space is one that may not be an obvious title to support these kinds of long-term life cycles, but it's still going to happen.

When speaking with TrueTrophies, Striking Distance Studios CTO Mark James said The Callisto Protocol will get a full year of post-launch support. The team is already investing in DLC and trying to find ways to continue expanding on the story they've created. James also teased the idea of a sequel or some kind of other successor, noting the cost associated with starting a new IP and how Striking Distance wants to get as much as it possibly can out of this game.

"We've left the world expandable," said James. "We've created a world that can tell different stories, and so we can either tell those stories either through DLC, or we could actually tell those stories through subsequent products. We've left those open. We like to think of this as a franchise — every developer when they [make a new] IP, they like to think of it as a franchise investment. It's really expensive to generate a new IP, so we always want to try and get the most out of it. "

As of right now, it's unclear what this might look like. It could result in a horde mode, challenges, or a story expansion that tells the tale of a different character in that world. Either way, it seems like The Callisto Protocol is the start of a new horror franchise as opposed to an open and shut case. Only time will tell what that might contain, but it sounds exciting nevertheless.

The Callisto Protocol will release for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC on December 2nd, 2022. What kind of DLC would you want to see for the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.