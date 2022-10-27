The Callisto Protocol's Japanese Release Has Been Canceled Over Violence

The Callisto Protocol has apparently been deemed too violent for release in Japan. The game's official Japanese Twitter account revealed today that The Callisto Protocol was unable to secure a pass from CERO, which is the country's equivalent of the ESRB. It does not seem that this is a temporary setback, as developer Striking Distance Studios will be refunding those that pre-ordered the game in the region. While there's still a chance that some kind of agreement will be met in the future, it doesn't look like that will be the case!

The original Tweet from the company can be found right here. The following translated statement from Striking Distance Studios was confirmed by Eurogamer:

"The Callisto Protocol has decided to stop the release of the Japanese version. As of now, the CERO rating cannot be passed. We have decided that we would no longer be able to provide you with the experience you need. We hope everyone in Japan will understand. If you have already pre-ordered, we will refund you."

While this news is sure to disappoint Japanese fans that were looking forward to the game, it might actually help sell it in other territories! Anytime a horror game or movie struggles with ratings groups, it often ends up generating more interest than it would have otherwise received; the recent success of the unrated horror film Terrifier 2 is a perfect example of this. Obviously Striking Distance Studios would prefer to make The Callisto Protocol available to audiences in Japan, but the game's failure to get a rating says a lot about what horror fans can expect when it releases later this year. Heck, it might even convince some fans in the region to import a copy!

The Callisto Protocol is set to release December 2nd on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Until then, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

