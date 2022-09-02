The Callisto Protocol Director Teases Xbox Game Pass Release

There's a chance that The Callisto Protocol could come to Xbox Game Pass at some point. Xbox Game Pass has been an incredibly successful service since it was released and it only grows stronger with each passing day. With major new titles being added regularly and games like Call of Duty confirmed to come to Xbox Game Pass in the near future, it's one of the best values in gaming. Not only has it benefited the player by offering hundreds of games at a low cost, but it has also helped developers put their games in the spotlight, increasing player engagement and in-game spending among other things.

While it won't be there when it launches in December, The Callisto Protocol could come to Xbox Game Pass in the future. When speaking to GeneracionXbox, The Callisto Protocol director Glen Schofield was asked whether the upcoming horror game would come to Xbox Game Pass. As of right now, it sounds like Schofield isn't ruling it out as he's friendly with Xbox boss Phil Spencer. However, he noted that the game needs time to be sold at retail price on the market before putting it on a subscription service.

"I don't know yet, we have talked about it," said Schofield. "I think we have to give the game time in the market, that it be sold, etc. But, well, we're very close friends with Phil Spencer, I've known him for a long time, he's very into the game, and I'm very into Microsoft. We're doing amazing things on Xbox with ray tracing, and we even use a lot of Microsoft technology in the game, and they've given us a lot of help so we're going to do everything we can to collaborate with Xbox."

A lot of games that go to Xbox Game Pass are games that are massive open-world titles with multiplayer or titles with high replayability. The Callisto Protocol is expected to be a fairly linear experience, meaning it may not thrive off of a day one or early Xbox Game Pass release like some other games would. Whether it will come to the service remains to be seen, but it certainly sounds like it's being considered.

