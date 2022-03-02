The Cuphead Show Reveals Season 2 Release Window

The first season of The Cuphead Show may have only just landed on Netflix a few short weeks ago, but we now know when to expect the arrival of Season 2. Previously, Netflix had already confirmed that a second season of The Cuphead Show was in the works, although it never announced when this new slate of episodes would actually release. Now, an official launch window has been announced and it’s far closer than many likely expected.

Divulged on social media today, Netflix revealed that the next season of The Cuphead Show will be dropping later this summer. “It’s official!! More heartfelt hi-jinx and hilarity awaits in Season 2 of The Cuphead Show, debuting Summer 2022 exclusively on Netflix,” said Netflix’s message regarding the show’s second season. Further details or footage related to Season 2 weren’t revealed just yet, but given how near this window is, we should likely start to see more in the coming weeks and months.

The release of The Cuphead Show Season 2 this summer actually lines up with another big release for the Cuphead video game. Specifically, StudioMDHR is planning to release the game’s long-awaited DLC which is titled The Delicious Last Course. This add-on content for Cuphead is slated to arrive for all platforms at the end of June and will bring new bosses, run-and-gun levels, and new characters to the popular indie title. It remains to be seen if any of this new content in The Delicious Last Course will also crossover into The Cuphead Show’s second season, the possibility definitely seems to be in play. Either way, for those who can’t get enough of Cuphead and Mugman, there should be a whole lot of great new media to enjoy featuring the duo later this year.

