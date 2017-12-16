The Darwin Project Alpha Schedule Available Now, Here’s How To Play

If you missed the first Alpha testing period for The Darwin Project, first announced at last year’s E3, then you’re in luck! The team over at Scavengers Studio just released a new schedule for when fans can get their hands on the early build of the game, here’s what you need to know:

December 15 until December 17th stopping at 9:00 PM PST

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you didn’t get an invite to the closed Alpha, there’s still time! The studio is taking to their Twitter account and are continuing to give out codes as we speak. But prepare to be fast, because it’s first come first serve.

It’s Official – Show Director will be unlocked to all!! Get your axe and bow ready for our Second Closed Alpha Weekend : December 15th to 17th. RT & Follow to win a steam alpha key. See you in the arena #indiedev #WinterIsHere #BattleRoyale #darwinproject #ChristmasPresent pic.twitter.com/6eGLeRF4jA — Darwin Project (@ScavengerStudio) December 4, 2017

For more about the game:

“The Darwin Project takes place in a dystopian post-apocalyptic landscape in the Northern Canadian Rockies. As preparation for an impending Ice Age, a new project, half science experiment half live-entertainment, is launched. It’s called the “Darwin Project” and it challenges participants to survive the cold and fight to the death in a treacherous arena. The Darwin Project offers a competitive multiplayer third person survival experience featuring at its core a new gameplay innovation: the manhunt. In his or her path to victory, a player must survive extreme environmental conditions, track opponents, and set traps in order to win.”

Though there is no set release date at this time, The Darwin Project is slated for an early 2018 launch on both Xbox One and Steam.