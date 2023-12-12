The Day Before Developer Responds to Catastrophic Launch: "S--t Happens", Offers Refunds

The Day Before is offering mass refunds to players who purchased the game. The Day Before may be one of the most disastrous video game launches of all-time. In 2021, the game was revealed to the world for the first time via a pretty lengthy gameplay demo that showcased players trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic version of New York City. It looked like a really strong survival game with MMO elements, almost crossing over The Last of Us and The Division in a massive open world. However, players were skeptical the game would match its ambition due to the fact that it was coming from a team virtually no one had ever heard of and when people looked into their history, it didn't look promising. As time went on, more and more signs began to crop up that this game may not be what it claims to be.

However, the developer remained certain it would prove its doubters wrong. The Day Before launched last week and was immediately hit with overwhelming negative reviews on Steam. It was not the game it was advertised to be and was a very empty, hallow experience with buggy gameplay. It was incredibly disheartening and led many to be frustrated with the team behind it. Thankfully, Steam has a pretty generous refund system so fans were able to get refunds for it without much hassle. The game was charting well on Steam and the developer was updating it throughout the weekend. However, yesterday, Fntastic announced it was closing its doors rather abruptly. The Day Before was removed from Steam and refunds are being handed out to anyone who wants one. When fans began criticizing the developer on social media, the developer responded by saying it was their "first big experience" and "s--t happens".

This was our first big experience. Shit happens. — Fntastic (@FntasticHQ) December 12, 2023

As you might imagine, people did not like this response. Given the fact The Day Before had ads in Times Square at launch, spent a ton of money to create trailers and worked with IGN to create exclusive trailers, it is hard to cut any slack. The game was promoted on a large scale and consistently given a big platform to get as many eyes as possible. It's not really a case of "s--t happens" when the promises were so big and grand, but the game fails to deliver after the developer consistently reaffirmed it would match what they're saying. At the very least, everyone who wants one can get a refund. The servers currently remain operational, but given the game has been ripped from Steam and refunds are so easily accessible, you likely won't find many people playing the game. It's also not hard to imagine that the servers will shut down sometime soon.