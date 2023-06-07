The Day Before Gets New Trailer, Update on Steam Listing

The Day Before got a brief new teaser trailer this week alongside two important updates: a reaffirmation of the game's November release date and news on plans for the game's Steam listing. This game, for those who don't recall as it's been awhile since we've heard from its developer, Fntastic, is the beleaguered survival game that was supposed to come out in 2022 but was delayed for well over a year now that it's still not been released. Its troubles only continued afterwards with the game getting embroiled in legal drama and accusations of it being a scam, a fake, or something just as disingenuous, but the game's creators say that it's the real deal and that the game will be out on November 10th.

The new trailer released largely out of nowhere by Fntastic after a lengthy period of little to no updates can be seen below. It advises players to "Survive the Apocalypse With Speed" and shows someone driving a sports car that certainly sticks out in post-apocalyptic New York City. It's unclear why or how someone got their hands on something so pristine when everything else is in such disrepair around the player, but the marketing is certainly at odds with some of the other gameplay previews we've seen from The Day Before in the past.

Fntastic didn't say much itself alongside the release of the trailer but instead pointed its fans towards an interview with WellPlayed. There, the developer remained confident in the game and its legal woes while saying that the Steam page (which was taken down in the midst of those legal ongoings) would be back up soon.

"We want to reassure our community that our Steam page will be reinstated soon," Fntastic said. "We'll be back at the top of the wishlists."

It's true that The Day Before was once atop Steam's most wishlisted games, though that was before all its drama began. The game was delayed again at the start of the year when Fntastic said it discovered that another group had trademarked the game's name in the United States, a fact the developer said it was unaware of up until the game was removed from Steam. After that explanation as to why the game that we hadn't seen much of would miss its release window once again, some people started viewing those explanations as excuses and questioned whether or not the game was even real. Couple those accusations with the fact that some footage from the game looked remarkably similar to a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trailer and you'll start to see why people have been more critical of the game lately.

Fntastic itself has snapped back at these critiques in the past by condemning what it called "misinformation." In regards to the current legal situation, the developer said that it'll be focusing on the game while the publisher, Mytona, handles the trademark.

"We believe that power is in the truth. We were the first to start using this name related to the video game," Fntastic said in the interview. "This is an indisputable fact. Rooted in our belief in justice, we are optimistic about regaining our name through legal proceedings as swiftly as possible."

The Day Before's release date is still listed as November 10th at this time despite the game not yet having its Steam page back.