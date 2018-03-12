Rumor: The Division 2 Could Have Ubisoft’s Biggest Development Team In History

Ubisoft is no stranger to getting devoted developers to work on its projects. We’ve seen hundreds working on the likes of such games as Far Cry 5 and Assassin’s Creed Origins, assuring that they’re the best they can possibly be in quality. But a new story suggests that the publisher is going all out for The Division 2, with perhaps its biggest development team yet.

A new report from GameReactor suggests that the developers at Massive Entertainment aren’t holding back when it comes to making the recently announced sequel even bigger and better than the original. They’re just one of the teams that are working on the project, as other Ubisoft developers like Ubisoft Reflections (also working on The Crew 2, by the way), Red Storm Entertainment, Ubisoft Annecy, Ubisoft Shanghai and Ubisoft Bucharest are also hard at work on the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That would bring the total amount of people working on The Division 2 to well over 1,000 people – the largest development group in the company’s history.

When Gamereactor attempted to reach out to Ubisoft Nordic PR to confirm that this was the case, the company had no comment, stating that it is “a rumour that they choose not to comment on.”

Still, the possibility is very much there. Millions of gamers got drawn in to The Division upon its release, and even with some complaints about balancing, it managed to maintain a pretty good long-term audience, indicating that they would stick around for a sequel with improvements across the board.

With that, Ubisoft could’ve easily made the decision to throw more developers into the mix, to assure that it didn’t run into the same pratfalls that other sequels tend to run into – like, for example, Bungie’s Destiny 2.

It’s unknown whether or not Ubisoft will confirm this large a development group behind The Division 2, but we’ll likely see the first gameplay footage around this June, when the company hosts its annual pre-E3 press conference. Then, we’ll be able to see the fruits of their labors and see if the sequel is worth getting excited about.

The Division 2 doesn’t have a release date, but it will release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, more than likely.

