The Division 2’s Gunner Specialization Comes to Test Servers Soon

The Division 2 players are getting their first look at a new Specialization on Tuesday when the Gunner heads to the game’s test servers. This Gunner is the fourth of the Specializations to be added, the other three already available in the game and are accessible once players reach a certain level and get to further customize their experience. The Gunner Specialization is a sturdy one that’s capable of taking abuse and dealing out sustained damage, according to a preview from Ubisoft prior to the Gunner’s release.

As its name sort of suggested, the Gunner will use a big minigun to unleash a spray of bullets on enemies. Ubisoft’s post about the new Specialization said it’s capable of gaining armor based on ammo that’s carried, though using the minigun to suppress enemies means the Gunner has to sacrifice some mobility options.

“When activated, The Gunner receive bonus armour based on the amount of Specialization ammunition they are carrying and can easily tank incoming damage for short periods of time while using their Minigun to suppress their enemies,” Ubisoft said about the new Specialization. “There’s a catch though – when the weapon is drawn, the Gunner can’t enter cover, vault or roll.”

If enemies try to take cover from the hail of bullets, the Gunner can use its special ability to force them back out into the line of fire.

“To get enemies out in the open, the Gunner comes with the Banshee Signature Skill, which ignores cover and causes its targets to become confused,” Ubisoft said. “When an enemy stumble out of cover is the perfect opportunity for the Gunner to use their special grenade – the Riot Foam grenade – trapping the enemy in place.”

Unlike the other Specializations, you’ll have to complete Special Field Research to unlock this one. This will consist of “five stages of in-game challenges, each with their own set of objectives and rewards.” Completing these will unlock the Specialization and the P320 XCompact weapon it comes with. Those with the Year 1 Pass won’t have to worry about that and will get the Specialization right away, but you can still tackle the missions to unlock different cosmetics.

Ubisoft will add the Gunner Specialization to the game’s test servers on June 4th before it goes live in Title Update 4.