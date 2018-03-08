Report: The Division 2 in the Works, More Updates to The Division Coming Soon

All signs point to the imminent announcement of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. This morning Dark Side of Gaming reported that Ubisoft will be revealing a game soon, potentially within the hour, that will release some time in the fiscal year ending in March 2019. Outside of this tease, DSO didn’t have much information to offer. The internet went digging, and soon this image was uncovered:

We were soon linked to this page, which seems to be an official press release for German audiences. We ran it through the handy dandy Google translator, and this is what showed up. Remember to take everything you’re about to read with a grain of salt until we have official confirmation from Ubisoft:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The past few years have been incredible for the team here at Massive! When we started working on The Division, it was immediately clear to us that we had something very special here and something we really wanted to do right from the start. But we were also aware that we would not be able to achieve this ambitious goal without your help…

“We are very pleased to announce that we are currently working on Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. The development is led by Massive Entertainment and driven by close collaboration with Ubisoft Annecy, Redstorm, Reflections, Ubisoft Bucharest and Ubisoft Shanghai. The Division 2 will be based on an updated version of the Snowdrop Engine that will help us realize our ambitions for this title. More importantly, we can also invest all the experience we’ve accumulated over the past two years in this sequel to make sure everything is going well.

“But that is not all. The division continues. After the celebrations of our 2 year anniversary, we will support the game with 2 more title updates. These will be 2 brand new Global Events; Include more Legendary difficulty missions and an Xbox One X update that will rediscover the beautiful and emblematic New York City with all its stunning details in both 4K and 1080p.

“In addition, as of June 2018, players will also be able to play ‘Crests’, which are specific achievements that will allow them to unlock The Division 2 rewards.”

That’s all we have for now. We should have an official reveal, in English, very soon, so stay tuned!