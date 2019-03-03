New ‘The Division 2’ Open Beta Patch Released

Another patch has been released for the open beta of The Division 2 that’s said to completely resolve an issue a past update was targeting.

As it’s done with previous updates during and before the open beta, Ubisoft took the servers for The Division 2 down for maintenance early in the morning to apply a new update. Only one fix was included in this patch though, but Ubisoft said it “should completely prevent” a problem where players became unable to pass through an area due to an invisible wall.

Open Beta servers for #TheDivision2 are now in maintenance, agents! Servers will be back live at 12:30 PM CET / 6:30 AM EST / 10:30 PM ACT. Tweet us your feedback and questions with #AskTheDivision2 and we’ll try to answer questions over at //t.co/tHgKY8BPry! pic.twitter.com/dho5vDiq6e — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) March 3, 2019

Maintenance has completed! Servers are back online and ready to go! We implemented another fix which should completely prevent instances where players get blocked by an invisible wall after destroying the pile of debris in the Grand Washington Hotel. — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) March 3, 2019

If that update looks familiar to those who have been keeping up with patches for The Division 2’s open beta, it’s because the patch released just before this one took a swing at the invisible wall bug while this new update completely resolves it. Released on March 2nd after another round of maintenance, the prior patch included two fixes, one of which began work on the invisible wall. The brief notes for that update can be found below:

Open Beta Patch Notes

An issue where the “Dawn’s Early Light” mission progression would be interrupted and, as a result, no enemies would spawn, has been fixed.

Instances where players get blocked by an invisible wall after destroying the pile of debris in the Grand Washington Hotel should be reduced.

The Division 2’s open beta is still live, but given the patch schedule shown so far that consists of maintenance in the mornings with a patch following immediately afterwards, this might be the last update released for the open beta. It’s scheduled to end on March 5th at 1 a.m. PST, so players have just one more day to try out the game. The weekend open beta started on Friday just after Ubisoft announced its plans for how the game will be supported after launch and what players can expect from the game’s loot boxes and season passes.

The Division 2 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on March 15th.

