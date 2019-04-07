‘The Division 2’: Here’s When The Operation Dark Hours Raid Releases

Today, The Division 2 kicked off its “Invasion Battle for DC” content run with the release of the Tidal Basin update, which went live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC earlier today. Unfortunately, it didn’t include the game’s first raid, and the series’ first-ever eight-agent raid: Operation Dark Hours. So, when does Operation Dark Hours release? Well, thankfully it’s coming later this month on April 25, though Ubisoft hasn’t really released many details about it so far.

While this should change in the coming weeks, for now we just have to settle for the information that has surfaced via leaks. Last week, a pretty substantial leak actually surfaced via Reddit user and The Division 2 dataminer “kevindavid40.” Of course, none of the information provided in said leak is official, but it does seem to be accurate.

According to the leak, the raid will introduce a brand new feature to the game dubbed “PowerPlay” items, which are items that have their own unique ability that will help agents during the raid. Of course, the raid will do much more than this, so be sure to check out the above-linked leak in its entirety if you want to know more. Meanwhile, you can check out the first glimpse of the raid via the video below:

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular looter-shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. Also, if you haven’t already, take a gander our official review of the game to find out what we think of the sequel from Ubisoft.

“Massive Entertainment seemingly set out to not only continue what they started with Tom Clancy’s The Division, but also improve upon it in ways that make sense to the overall tone of the series as much as it does to fans,” reads the opening of the review. “The Division 2 has done exactly that, bringing to fruition a wonderful experience based on player feedback from the first title as well as implementing new ideas.”

