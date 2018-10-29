Ubisoft’s ‘The Division 2’ Will Be Playable At Microsoft’s X018 Event

We're just a couple of weeks away from Microsoft's forthcoming X018 event, which is set to take place in Mexico City in the early part of November. It'll be home to a number of new reveals, as well as a playable version of Crackdown 3, along with Kingdom Hearts III. And now, another big game has been confirmed for the event.

The Xbox Mexico Twitter account has confirmed that Ubisoft's The Division 2 will have full presence at the event, complete with playable kiosks so fans can enjoy what it has to offer, including its co-op supported features. You can see the tweet below, which reads as follows:

"In @TheDivisionGame 2 The fate of the free world is at stake.

Play this title @UbisoftLatam in #XboxFanFest.

You can't miss it!"

En @TheDivisionGame 2 el destino del mundo libre está en juego. Juega este título de @UbisoftLatam en #XboxFanFest. ¡No puedes faltar! pic.twitter.com/06CEMdxIpy — Xbox México (@XboxMexico) October 25, 2018

The game has been building up a reasonable amount of hype since its unveiling earlier this year, and stands to be a rather large sequel for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 alike, though it looks like Microsoft could be going for some form of exclusive content within the game. (That's not entirely confirmed yet -- perhaps an announcement is coming at X018, since the two companies are working together.)

That adds yet another big title for the forthcoming show, which will have a Fanfest attached to it where players can check out the best that Xbox One will have to offer within the forthcoming year. Considering that X018 is building up some mad hype, don't be surprised if we get other game announcements, including the possibility of Devil May Cry 5, which was featured during Microsoft's E3 press conference.

We'll let you know what else gets announced for the event, which will take place on November 10 and 11. Not going to the show, Relax, you'll be able to watch it here. Check out the official site for details!

The Division 2 will release on March 15, 2019 for Xbox One, as well as PlayStation 4 and PC.