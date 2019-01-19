‘The Division 2’s Story Is 40 Hours Long

The story of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will take roughly 40 hours to beat, according to a new post from Xbox Wire.

Word comes more specifically via the game’s main developers, Massive Entertainment and Red Storm Entertainment, who also reveal that the game’s story “was designed with endgame in mind first,” and just like last time, can be played entirely solo if that’s what you choose.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, what this exactly entails isn’t exactly obvious. From the sounds of it though, the story of The Division 2 will seemingly roll right into the endgame. In other words, there won’t be any period of mindlessly grinding in-between the campaign and endgame, like there’s in a lot of similar games of this mold.

Ubisoft also provides the following story synopsis for the game:

“Seven months have passed since a deadly virus hit New York City and the rest of the world, crippling the population. When the virus hit, The Division, a unit of civilian sleeper agents, was activated as the last line of defense. Since then, Division agents have been fighting relentlessly to save what remains.

“For The Division, the stakes are higher than ever. Washington, D.C. – the most heavily protected city on earth – is at risk, leaving the entire nation on the brink of collapse. If Washington, D.C., is lost, then the nation falls. As a Division agent who has been in the field for seven months, you and your team are the last hope to stop the fall of society after the pandemic collapse.”

Beyond the story, it sounds like Ubisoft has made substantial improvements to the endgame this time around. As you may remember, there wasn’t much to do after your beat the first game, at least in terms of meaningful content. But now there isn’t one, but three Dark Zones, and a dedicated PvP mode, which should go a long way in extending the life of the game for many. If it’s good, that is.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is poised to release worldwide on March 15 via the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. Before that though, a Private Beta for the game will be held from February 7 to the 10. You can sign-up for it here. Meanwhile, for more news and coverage on the highly-anticipated shooter, click here.