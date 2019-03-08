‘The Division 2’ Seemingly Mocks President Trump And His Border Wall

This week, Ubisoft tweeted out a faux press release from the Mexican government apart of some type of The Division 2 marketing.

In it, Mexico declares a state of an emergency in response to the deteriorating situation in the US. According to the press release, Mexico is closing its border and building a wall to halt desperate US refugees who are fleeing the increasingly unstable and disease-ridden United States.

THIS JUST IN. Mexico responds to the deteriorating situation in the US. pic.twitter.com/xassgLoXLF — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) March 6, 2019

As you can see, the “press release” is a pretty obvious riff on President Trump and the border situation. Of course, Ubisoft has insisted The Division 2 isn’t political at all, but marketing like this seems to suggest otherwise.

As you may remember, just last year the COO of the game’s developer — Ubisoft Massive — said being openly political in a game is “bad for business,” though clearly he and the marketing team aren’t on the same page.

“It’s a balance because we cannot be openly political in our games,” said Alf Condelius at the time. “So for example in The Division, it’s a dystopian future and there’s a lot of interpretations that it’s something that we see the current society moving towards, but it’s not – it’s a fantasy.”

“It’s a universe and a world that we created for people to explore how to be a good person in a slowly decaying world. But people like to put politics into that, and we back away from those interpretations as much as we can because we don’t want to take a stance in current politics.”

The COO continued:

“It’s also bad for business, unfortunately, if you want the honest truth…. but it is interesting and it is a discussion that we have, and it’s an ongoing discussion we have with our users, of course, because people want to put an interpretation into the universe that we create and they want to see their own reality in the fantasies that we give them, and the stories that the games are.”

This also comes just a month after Ubisoft found itself in hot water and apologizing for marketing that joked about the government shutdown at the time.

Anyway, at the end of the day, just remember, The Division 2 isn’t political at all, it’s just marketed like it is….

The Division 2 is poised to release on March 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated shooter, click here.

