Ubisoft Provides Release Windows For The Division 2 And An Unannounced AAA Game

The Division 2 will release before 2019, alongside an unannounced AAA game, Ubisoft has revealed.

News of the mystery game and release window for the highly-anticipated Tom Clancy’s joint comes during the French company’s latest financial call for the fiscal year of 2017-2018.

During said call, Ubisoft’s Chief Financial Officer Alain Martinez talked about what Ubisoft has in the pipeline for the upcoming fiscal year, which runs until March 2019. In addition to the release of The Crew 2 next month, Martinez revealed the company will be dishing at another two hits to make investor’s mouths water.

While details are scarce on The Division 2, we’ve known about it since March. More specifically, we know that it has the biggest team of a Ubisoft-developed title, ever. Further, Ubisoft also revealed why they are making a sequel, rather than just continuing to update the first game like it has been.

As for this mystery, unannounced AAA game, who knows what it could be. The only detail Ubisoft provides is that it is apart of a AAA franchise. Many people are convinced a new Splinter Cell game is coming soon, so it seems it is most likely a new entry in the iconic stealth series. But this is just speculation, informed speculation, but speculation nonetheless.

Luckily, we won’t have to wait long to find out what it is. Alongside the unveiling of The Division 2, Ubisoft plans to reveal said mystery project at E3 2018 this June.

Further, Martinez notes that the company expects to move 23 million units across all three of these games by March 2019. Given that The Division broke numerous sales records for Ubisoft, means of that 23 million, there isn’t much left on the bone for this unannounced game to rip off, especially after The Crew 2 has its share. Perhaps this reveals the scope and prestige of the title, which again plays in the favor of a new Splinter Cell. While the series is loved by many, it isn’t a sales powerhouse, and is far removed from its heyday.

Be sure to let us know in the comments below what you think Ubisoft's unannounced game is, and whether or not you're excited to see what it has cooking for The Division 2.