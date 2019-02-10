‘The Division 2’ Looks Best on Xbox One X

Removing high-end PCs from the equation, on consoles, Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy The Division 2 will look best on Xbox One X.

Not every game has taken advantage of the Xbox One X’s superior specs, but it looks like the highly-anticipated shooter from Ubisoft will, at least in terms of resolution.

Speaking on the Inside Xbox show, Ubisoft revealed that the Xbox One X version of the game look the “crispest” of all the console ports, aka better than Xbox One, PS4, and PS4 Pro.

We also have learned that the game will support native 4K resolution on the system, and of course utilize HDR to make whites and colors pop more.

For those that don’t know: Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is an online action shooter RPG experience and the sequel to 2016’s Tom Clancy’s The Division.

In it, seven months have passed since the first game and since a deadly virus swept over New York City and the rest of the world, crippling the population and causing chaos. When the virus hit, The Division, a unit of civilian sleeper agents, was activated as the last line of defense. Ever since then, Division agents have been fighting relentlessly to save what remains.

Now players are leaving New York City and playing as agents in the capital of the United States, Washington D.C. — the most heavily protected city on earth, which is at risk, leaving the entire nation on the brink of collapse. If the city falls, it will bring the rest of the country with it. As a Division agent, you and your team are the last hope to prevent the capital from falling.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is poised to release worldwide on March 15 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

