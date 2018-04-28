The Division’s Blackout Event Has Been Extended

Ubisoft announced an extension of The Division’s Blackout event that began days ago after some server issues resulted in players being unable to participate.

The Global Event was unveiled days ago with a new video released alongside the announcement to explain how the event works and what players have to gain from it. Ubisoft provided details in an announcement post as well and provided an end date of April 30, but a more recent announcement said that the event has been extended.

“In the last couple of days, players have been experiencing connectivity issues resulting in delta errors,” Ubisoft’s announcement said. “Improvements were made on Tuesday evening and the issue should be fully resolved as of today. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this period. As these issues occurred during the Global Event, we decided to extend Blackout by a full week. It was scheduled to end on April 30th, but will now run up until the 7th of May.”

The Division’s Twitter account also confirmed the extension of the event and shared the same video above.

Global Event Blackout is extended until Monday, May 7th!https://t.co/7P5KJlCMlF — The Division (@TheDivisionGame) April 26, 2018

“As a quick reminder, during Blackout you are able to get your hands on the Classified versions of the DeadEYE, D3-FNC, Striker’s Battlegear & Tactician’s Authority gear sets as well obtain these new vanity masks for your agent,” the post reminded players before providing a list of special modifiers found through the Blackout event.

Blackout – Always active. Agents are equipped with Shock Ammo that stuns enemies. Shooting or running builds your Charge meter. The more Charge, the more damage you inflict.

– Always active. Agents are equipped with Shock Ammo that stuns enemies. Shooting or running builds your Charge meter. The more Charge, the more damage you inflict. Extreme Blackout – Blackout behavior, plus you can instantly kill enemies with Overcharged melee attacks, but if you miss you will stun yourself and your allies.

– Blackout behavior, plus you can instantly kill enemies with Overcharged melee attacks, but if you miss you will stun yourself and your allies. Total Blackout – Extreme Blackout behavior, plus your Charge meter will cool down faster when close to other group members.

For those wanting to keep up with the rest of the game’s upcoming Global Events, Ubisoft also urged players to stay tuned for more State of the Game streams like the one showed at the top that will unveil more info.

“Stay tuned to future State of the Game streams for information on upcoming Global Events as well as additional information on Update 1.8.2 as we move closer to its planned June release,” Ubisoft concluded. As always, be sure to join us over on the Official Forums or on the community Reddit if you’re looking for a place to discuss all things related to The Division.”