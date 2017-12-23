Could The Division Sequel Already Be In The Works?

Looks like the possibility of more Division could be in our future if these hints from the developer’s managing director are anything to go by. David Polfeldt recently sat down with IGN to discuss the future of Division and what fans can potentially look forward to in the future. When asked if there was more yet for the popular shooter, he had this to say:

“I think it’s a wonderful, wonderful brand that has so many potential stories in it. There are a lot of things that we didn’t do in The Division 1 that are interesting to look at for that brand.” Note the use of ‘The Division 1’. I definitely think there’s lots of space for continuation which is beyond just keeping The Division online. But…I can’t talk about that too much right now.”

That looks pretty suspiciously optimistic for us Division fans, but he did make note that it’s important not to be too focused on the future, and that maintaining the current game is exciting and important:

“I think of [supporting the game and players] as kind of a relationship. As long as you go to another date with your gamers and you feel pretty excited about it, and they seem to be excited too, that’s not when you stop dating. The way we see it is that our first obligation is to make The Division awesome. That’s not something that ended on launch day,” Polfeldt said. “If it ever ends, who knows when, right?”

For more on the interview, you can check out what else Polfeldt had to say here. For now, The Division is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.