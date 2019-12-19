The Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Collector’s Edition Is Back

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is dropping on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in only a few short weeks on January 17th. A Collector’s Edition will launch on that day with the full game, an exclusive diorama figure, a hardcover artbook, and an awesome-looking collectible Steelbook. It has sold out several times since first being announced, but you have another chance at reserving one if you act quickly.

At the time of writing, the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Collector’s Edition is available to pre-order here at Best Buy for the standard $199.99 with free shipping. It will sell out again, so jump on it while you have the chance. If you would rather stick with the standard edition, you can reserve a copy on Amazon for $50 (17% off). Pre-order bonuses will include a sub-quest, early access to Bonyu’s training, and one cooking item.

“Relive the story of Goku in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the Dragon Ball Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the Dragon Ball Z universe.”

Experience the story of Dragon Ball Z from epic events to light-hearted side quests, including never-before-seen story moments that answer some burning questions of Dragon Ball lore for the ﬁrst time!

Play through iconic Dragon Ball Z battles on a scale unlike any other. Fight across vast battlefields with destructible environments and experience epic boss battles that will test the limits of your combat abilities. Increase your power level and rise to the challenge!

Don’t just fight as Goku. Live as Goku. Fish, ﬂfly, eat, train, and battle your way through the Dragon Ball Z sagas, making friends and building relationships with a massive cast of Dragon Ball characters.

