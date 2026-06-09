The Duskbloods Reappears With New Trailer and Will Be Playable Soon

The Duskbloods, the upcoming PvPvE game for Nintendo Switch 2 from developer FromSoftware, has finally reemerged after a year of silence. In 2025, FromSoftware shocked fans when it announced that it was working on a Switch 2 exclusive action title. And while news on the project has since been virtually nonexistent, The Duskbloods has today been shown off once again while announcing an upcoming test period that will allow eager fans to try out the game for themselves.

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Revealed as part of Nintendo’s latest direct, the newest trailer for The Duskbloods was surprisingly quite short. The video only clocked in at around one minute in length and didn’t feature any new gameplay footage. Instead, it merely highlighted some of the characters and environments that will appear within The Duskbloods.

By far the biggest news to come from this trailer, though, is that FromSoftware will be holding a “Closed Network Test” for The Duskbloods later this summer. This will allow FromSoftware to ensure that the game runs smoothly before the full version of the title arrives. Currently, FromSoftware hasn’t announced how interested players can sign up to take part in this Network Test, but those details should be coming about in the days or weeks ahead.

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Perhaps the most shocking thing about The Duskbloods is that the game still doesn’t have a release date. Nintendo and FromSoftware reiterated once again that the title is set to launch on Switch 2 platforms before the end of 2026, but they didn’t commit to a more well-defined date within this window. Once this Closed Network Test transpires, however, we will likely start to learn more about when the game will fully become available.

For now, all we continue to know with certainty is that The Duskbloods is in development exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2, with no plans for it to ever release on other platforms. Whenever we learn more about this upcoming Closed Network Test or the game’s release date, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.

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