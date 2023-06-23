Xbox Boss Won't Say if The Elder Scrolls 6 Is an Xbox Exclusive

Is The Elder Scrolls 6 going to be an Xbox console exclusive? In other words, will it release for the PS5 or PS6 or whatever PlayStation console is out by the time it releases? This is the question that has been on everyone's mind, but it's a question Xbox and its boss Phil Spencer continue to dodge. And there are some good reasons to dodge the question, but it means the question keeps being asked.

The latest to ask it is the FTC -- the Federal Trade Commission -- an independent arm of the United States government that exists to enforce civil, non-criminal, antitrust laws and champion consumer protection from the market. Right now, the FTC has set its sights on Microsoft, as it often does, for its mega-money acquisition of Activision Blizzard. As a result of this, Xbox boss Phil Spencer has been in a court room fielding all types of question, including questions about Xbox's previous major acquisition of Bethesda. This has led to questions about The Elder Scrolls 6, including whether Xbox plans on keeping it off PlayStation consoles. The answer to this, according to Spencer, is Xbox doesn't know.

More specifically, when asked what platforms the game is coming out on, Spencer replied with the following: "It's so far out that it's hard to understand what the platforms will even be... We're talking about a game that's five-plus years away." Bolstering this, Spencer claims he and his team aren't even sure what Xbox consoles the game will be on, trying to paint a picture of how far away it is.

In all likelihood, the game probably won't come to PlayStation consoles, but it's possible, and hence why Spencer continues to leave the door open. By the time the game comes out, the landscape of gaming could be very different. Xbox Game Pass could be on PlayStation consoles. Xbox could be a multi-platform publisher. There are a ton of possibilities that could lead to The Elder Scrolls 6 coming to PlayStation consoles, and thus with it so far out, it would be unwise to make any type of commitment one way or another. In the case of this FTC investigation, it's also a very convenient, "I don't know."

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you think Xbox will -- and should -- bring The Elder Scrolls 6 to PlayStation consoles or make it an Xbox console exclusive?