The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield Director Asks For Patience, Plus More On Single-Player

When Bethesda oh so stealthily tacked on The Elder Scrolls VI at the end of their E3 showcase, pretty much every fan around the world collectively lost their mind. The same could be said when the publisher unveiled their new IP, Starfield. Though excitement was high, we know very well that it will be quite the wait time before we see either of those titles on our screens and it’s because of that wait that both Todd Howard and Pete Hines are asking for fans to be patient.

In addition to talking about the upcoming titles, with The Elder Scrolls 6 likely only arriving once next gen launches, Bethesda took yet another moment to reiterate what they’ve been talking about non-stop since the reveal of Fallout 76: Their commitment to single-player. But first, The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield!

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Howard mentioned “We’ve been talking about it for a decade, we started putting things on paper five, six years ago, and active development was from when we finished Fallout 4, so two and a half, three years. Everyone should be very patient [for Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6]. It’s gonna take a while for what we have in mind to come out.”

But just because it is going to take awhile doesn’t mean it’s not worth getting excited for! Both entries have a lot of potential and The Elder Scrolls 6 is something we’ve been waiting for since … well, it feels like forever.

Howard also mentioned that he understands where the fear for single-player is coming from. “Games have gotten so big and interesting that they’ve moved beyond the toy/entertainment space. It’s not just a diversion from their regular lives; for a lot of people, it becomes an important part of their lives. I think we see that across a lot of games now, where people are getting joy and personal pride out of the time they spend in them…

“Games are unique in that. They can put you in a place; they transport you. That’s why we’ve always done big, open-world stuff: it’s what a game does really well. We like technology, we like storytelling, we like art. But saying, ‘Hey, look what we made the game do’ – that is, on a day-to-day basis, on a week-to-week basis, the most rewarding.”

Pete Hines added to that by saying, “Single-player is still a thing; it might continue to grow or evolve, but it’s part of who we are, and we still think there’s room to be successful. That doesn’t mean that we should keep doing things the way we did five or 10 years ago–we’ve got to continue to change how we approach it.”

Out of the two titles slated for the future, which one are you the most excited for? Don’t forget that Fallout 76 also drops this year for Xbox One, PS4, and PC on November 14!