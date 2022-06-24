The Elder Scrolls 6 Update Is Bad News For Those Hoping to Play It Soon

A new update on The Elder Scrolls 6, while brief, is disappointing news for all fans of the RPG series hoping to play the new installment on Xbox Series X and PC anytime soon It's been 11 years since the proper installment in the series, Skyrim, was released. And the wait for the next installment is nowhere near done. The Elder Scrolls 6 was announced back in the summer of 2018. At the time, Bethesda boss Todd Howard warned it was very far away, and he was kidding with this warning. Four years later, the game is still in pre-production. Starfield will end up taking four to five years to release after it left pre-production. You can do the math, and it's not good for Elder Scrolls fans.

For a more direct comparison, when Skyrim entered full production it took Bethesda about three years to ship it. This was during an era where games shipped quicker though. That said, assuming this pattern still holds up it would mean The Elder Scrolls 6 isn't releasing until at least 2025. That would be if it entered full production this year though, which seems unlikely, and if it takes as long to make as Skyrim did as oppose to Starfield, the latter being a more recent comparison, obviously.

As you may remember Skyrim didn't enter full production until after Fallout 3 was released. It's safe to assume the same will be true with The Elder Scrolls 6 and Starfield, the latter of which is currently scheduled to release in the first half of 2023. This would mean the earliest The Elder Scrolls 6 could release in 2026, with a 2027 or 2028 release more likely.

For now, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt. It's impossible to predict with 100 percent accuracy the development of The Elder Scrolls 6. That said, those looking forward to the game will be crestfallen to learn it's still in pre-production after four years, which clearly indicates a tiny team is working on it while the bulk of its eventual team works on Starfield.

H/T, IGN.